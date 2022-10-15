 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $374,376

New Construction 4 bedroom 3.5 bath End Unit Townhome with 2nd Primary suite on the 1st floor ready for November move in! Free washer/dryer fridge! Door in main floor bedroom leads to exterior patio! 2nd level has a spacious great room and deck is off the family room. Upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances and much more! Quartz countertops in all 3 full baths. Third floor has primary suite and 2 other bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Warranty and Up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485/Oakdale close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and easy access to major highways! Other inventory available! Brand new community!

