4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Get the benefits of new construction without the wait! Built in 2020, this like new 4br/3ba home is in a perfect location with easy access to I-485, I-85, and I-77. Situated on a corner lot with decorative dormers and a covered front porch, this home provides curb appeal at its finest! First floor is enhanced with 9ft ceilings, luxury vinyl plank wood floors and a dedicated office with french doors. The open concept floor plan has a gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, (refrigerator conveys) 5 burner gas stove, granite counter tops, tile back splash and large island that over looks the breakfast area and great room. Upstairs you'll find a loft and bedrooms, including the large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and oversized walk-in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. White vinyl privacy fence surrounds the large backyard. Convenient to Concord Mills Mall, UNC-Charlotte and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

