Beautiful 2204 sq ft new construction home located in Charlotte, NC. This home has an open floor plan with a large flex room downstairs that could easily be used as a bedroom, and a full bath downstairs. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with island seating. Also includes a stainless-steel appliance package, which comes with a flat top range, OTR microwave, and dishwasher. Large living room and dining area. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and 2 walk in closets. Primary bathroom has separate garden tub and shower, double vanity sinks and a separate water closet. This home is located near the University Area and is close to basically all main attractions.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $382,997
