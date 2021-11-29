 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,900

Welcome Home to 7420 Tupelo Ln, Highland Creek, Charlotte NC. This 3-4 bedroom home is located in the friendly, sought after and conveniently located neighborhood of Highland Creek. Here you'll be close to medical, shopping, greenways and highways. The airport is a quick 24 minute ride away, commuting North or South is a breeze from here. This friendly community offers four in-ground pools, clubhouse, fitness center, sports center, golf course, play grounds, tennis, movies in the park and many shaded trails for your enjoyment. The elementary and middle schools are within walking distance and the high school is just a short 5 minute drive away. 7420 Tupelo Ln has 2159sf of living space, 3-4 bedrooms (The tax card reflects 3 bedrooms however there is an additional bedroom over the garage) & 2.5 bathrooms. Owners suite bathroom was recently remodeled. Home has hardwood throughout first floor, natural light throughout & large deck overlooking the spacious and naturally shaded back yard. Call sellers agent Naomi Bjerke with Realty. Boutique today 704-931-3133.

