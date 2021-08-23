 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Open and spacious 2 story home. Lovely chair rail and picture frame molding in dining room, arched doorways, hardwood floors, open and spacious kitchen, lovely staircase, vaulted ceiling in primary bedroom upstairs, large primary bath upstairs, 2 walk-in closets for storage, large 4th bedroom or bonus, wonderful large deck overlooking superb private yard. Great location near shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, etc.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics