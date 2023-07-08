Up to $12,500 in closing costs ($10k seller + $2500 preferred lender)! This NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will be ready early-August. Storage at every turn, starting with the oversized garage with storage nook. The living room is spacious & airy connecting to the dining area. Beautiful LVP & white soft-close shaker cabinetry in the entire house. Kitchen has quartz and stainless steel appliances. Upper cabinets are 36" tall & the island provides great space for prepping meals & congregating. Nestled behind the kitchen is a HUGE walk in pantry, drop zone, half bath & an office! Laundry room has built-in cabinetry & recessed dryer vent. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, full bathrooms have quartz countertops, white shaker soft-close cabinets & double sinks. Please use caution when viewing the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,900
