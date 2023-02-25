Grand Opening Prices and Incentives will not last! Up to 3% of Seller Contribution towards closing cost/rate buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's. Grand Opening Special - Free 2" Blinds! Brand New Construction in a wonderful Shelby neighborhood! Nice open layout with spacious foyer that leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Lot backs to Common Open Space. ! Home is loaded with upgrades! Ask us about the SMART features!