Last two story homesite is available now in a private pocket community from Northway Homes. New construction slated for an early August completion date. Home features a functional and versatile floor plan on a quarter acre lot with a two car garage. No HOA! Open living concept downstairs with LVP flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliance package. Interior photos are from a previous build of the same plan. Last chance before the community is sold out!