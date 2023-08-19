Builder is offering $10,000 credit towards closing costs! The last of the larger house plans is available now in a private pocket community from Northway Homes. New construction slated for a mid to late August completion date. Home features a functional and versatile floor plan on a large lot with a two car garage. Office on the main floor. No HOA! Open living concept downstairs with LVP flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliance package. Interior photos are from a previous build of the same house plan.