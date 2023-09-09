Primary Bedroom Suite on the Main Floor! Introducing our new floor-plan with 4 bedroom + Loft Spring Pricing and Incentives! FREE Blinds, Smart Home Package and $10,000 paid to buyer at closing if one of the preferred lenders is used. A generous family room w/ a fireplace is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The stylish kitchen - breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker-style white 36" staggered height cabinets with detailed molding, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, is a great place to cook and dine. 9' ceilings on the main. The durable luxury vinyl planks throughout the first floor living areas and luxury vinyl tile floors in full bathrooms are attractive and easy to maintain. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedroom plus a loft/play area! Many desirable features and upgrades included in the price. Available for Lot Reservation!