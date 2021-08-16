Nestled in ever-popular Villages of Leacroft, this elegant, brick-front home has lots of space, flair and amenities! Indulge in a first floor with dramatic two-story foyer, den/library, formal living and dining rooms (DR currently used as a BR); an open kitchen with breakfast nook with bay window, and a 2-story great room with gas fireplace! The upper level features 4 BRs (the 4th may be used as a bonus room) and a big primary BR with en suite bathroom with garden tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Outside, enjoy pure serenity in the beautiful tree-lined backyard--views which may be seen from the DR, kitchen and great room--and enjoy outdoor entertaining. Elegant finishing touches include a tray ceiling in the DR, crown molding, chair railing, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and cut-outs in the bonus room overlooking the great room. Need more? Villages boasts a playground, tennis courts, and a sparkling pool! You will love to call this YOUR new home! Seller is a licensed Broker.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,900
