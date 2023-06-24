This beautiful property is the perfect place to call home! With a natural color palette and fresh interior paint, this home is sure to impress. The kitchen features a center island and a nice backsplash, making it the ideal place to prepare meals. There are other rooms for flexible living space, and the primary bathroom has good under sink storage. The backyard is fenced in and includes a sitting area, perfect for relaxing outdoors. This property has everything you need to make it your own. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,000
