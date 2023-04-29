Spring Pricing and Incentives! 6 floor plans and NOW taking lot reservations! FREE Blinds, Smart Home Package and up to 3% of Seller Contribution towards closing cost/rate buy-downs! The open layout w/ a spacious foyer that leads to a flexible dining room/office and a generous family room w/ a fireplace is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The stylish kitchen w/ an island, breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker-style white 36" staggered height gray cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash, and walk-in pantry is a great place to cook and dine. The 2nd floor primary bedroom w/ a vaulted ceiling and en suite bath, complete w/ a huge walk-in closet off the primary's bathroom, is a luxurious retreat. The 4 bedrooms and laundry upstairs offer convenience and practicality. The durable luxury vinyl planks throughout the first floor and luxury vinyl tile floors in full bathrooms are attractive and easy to maintain. Many desirable features and upgrades included in the price.