4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $414,990

Up to 3.5% (up to $14,524.65) in seller contribution towards closing cost/rate buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's and a Rent to own option! Primary Bedroom on main! Complete in November 2022! Choose our Rent to own option! Brand New Construction in a wonderful North Charlotte location. Neighborhood feel but NO HOA! Big .71 acre lot. Open concept design and stylish modern colors. The First Floor has 9’ ceilings and beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in the main level living areas. All areas are open - Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Sparkling white Kitchen has granite counters, variable height cabinetry, SS appliances and subway tile backsplash, plus a large granite peninsula with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. LVT in the baths. Convenient 1st floor laundry room with an attached Dropzone off the entry to the garage. Smart Features included! Similar size homes in this area are renting for $2295-$2400 monthly.