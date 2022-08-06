4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Must see home in Oakbrooke! Great curb appeal w/ covered front porch & fully fenced yard! Sought after open floor plan w/ two owner's suites one on main level and one upstairs! Welcoming entry way leads to the dining room perfect for hosting gatherings. Eat-in renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, center island pantry & tons of cabinet space, beautiful backsplash. Great room w/ lots of natural light and access to the backyard. Elegant owner's retreat w/ walk in closet. En-suite renovated bath w/ dual vanity, shower & separate soaking tub. Upstairs Spacious second primary bedroom with renovated bath and renovated closet. New floors throught out the entire house. Fenced backyard w/ patio is perfect for grilling & entertaining! Great Charlotte location, close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Easy access to UNC Charlotte, I-77, I-85 & I-485!