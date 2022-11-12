Limited Time ONLY 5.875 FIXED RATE/30 YEAR + $6,000 towards buyer Closing Cost!! This offer ends on 11/14! OR 2/1 Buydowns starting at 4.4% OR Choose our Rent to own option! Brand New Construction in a highly desirable neighborhood with great amenities! Nice open layout with spacious foyer that is open to flex Dining room/Office. Down the hall leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms plus a large loft Entertainment Room/Playroom. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Home will be complete in DECEMBER 2022! Home is loaded with upgrades! Ask us about the SMART features!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $416,980
