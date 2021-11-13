4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $422,000

REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! This end-unit 3-story Brantley plan has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,400 square feet. The main floor features a bedroom and full bath with a 5-foot shower. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, a ceramic tile backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range and refrigerator. The third floor includes the owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms. Design features in this home include a tray ceiling in the foyer, one flight of oak tread stairs, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring that covers the main living areas. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st & 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! Walk to shops & eateries and enjoy easy access to I-85. Don't miss out on this stunning community!