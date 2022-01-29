Beautiful new construction townhomes in a prime location! Walking distance to restaurants, nearby hiking & biking, and minutes' drive to Uptown, Concord Mills, Northlake and Lake Norman! This home has a tandem garage with 762 square feet, room for two SUVs, a boat, or a workshop! This home also features a bedroom and full bath on the second floor along with the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms on the third floor. The bright and open kitchen has white cabinets, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The owner's bath has an oversized, tiled shower with bench and semi-frameless door. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and square, wooden balusters accent both flights of stairs. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st & 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000
