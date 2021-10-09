Beautiful New Construction ranch and half featuring two bedrooms and baths downstairs with two bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Perfect for empty nesters, multi generational families or growing families looking for more space. Granite counters, laminate wood floors, ceramic tile, stone veneer accents on front elevation with a covered rear patio make this house a must see! Hurry this one won't last...
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,000
