 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,000

Beautiful New Construction ranch and half featuring two bedrooms and baths downstairs with two bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Perfect for empty nesters, multi generational families or growing families looking for more space. Granite counters, laminate wood floors, ceramic tile, stone veneer accents on front elevation with a covered rear patio make this house a must see! Hurry this one won't last...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics