Up to 3.5% (up to $15,396.50) in seller contribution towards closing cost/rate buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's and a Rent to own option! Brand New Construction in a wonderful North Charlotte location. Neighborhood feel, Great Schools and NO HOA! Big almost 1/2 acre lot. Nice open layout with spacious foyer that is open to flex Dining room/Office. Down the hall leads you to a generous family room with a fireplace. Stylish kitchen and breakfast area, stainless appliances, shaker style white 36" staggered height cabinets, granite, subway tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. 2nd floor primary has a vaulted ceiling & en suite bath with a huge walk-in closet. Luxury Vinyl planks run throughout the first floor. Luxury Vinyl Tile floors in full bathrooms. Home will be complete in NOVEMBER 2022! Home is loaded with upgrades! Ask us about the SMART features!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,990
