4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Meticulously cared for home in highly sought after Highland Creek! You will love the inviting front porch and freshly painted siding. This home features great living spaces, wood floors downstairs and a spacious and updated kitchen complete with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the huge primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a large bonus / 4th bedroom. Fully fenced backyard with irrigation and lots of outdoor space to relax. The community boasts fabulous amenities including 4 pools, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, parks, playgrounds, sports club and 18 hole golf course. Air Ducts upstairs replaced in 2017, Gas water heater 2018, HVAC 2012, Roof 2009

