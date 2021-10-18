Great opportunity to own this beautiful 2 story home in the highly sought after Chatham subdivision. This home has many updates including new roof in 2016, new first floor A/C in 2021, new coils on second floor HVAC & refinished hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen offers grey cabinets, new KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and breakfast bar opening to great room with fireplace. There is a bedroom on the first floor with full bathroom offering custom tile. Perfect for guests, parents or in-laws. The oversized master bedroom offers a trey ceiling, walk in closet and a deluxe master bathroom including dual sinks, shower with tile surround and frameless glass shower door. Hall bathroom has been updated as well with custom tile and glass shower door. There is a screened in porch and the yard is fenced in. This home is ready for you to move in.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.