4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Great opportunity to own this beautiful 2 story home in the highly sought after Chatham subdivision. This home has many updates including new roof in 2016, new first floor A/C in 2021, new coils on second floor HVAC & refinished hardwood floors throughout first floor. Kitchen offers grey cabinets, new KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and breakfast bar opening to great room with fireplace. There is a bedroom on the first floor with full bathroom offering custom tile. Perfect for guests, parents or in-laws. The oversized master bedroom offers a trey ceiling, walk in closet and a deluxe master bathroom including dual sinks, shower with tile surround and frameless glass shower door. Hall bathroom has been updated as well with custom tile and glass shower door. There is a screened in porch and the yard is fenced in. This home is ready for you to move in.