4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,956

Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Community currently zoned for Huntersville schools. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. This is the Logan plan. Farmhouse elevation with 3 bedrooms situated upstairs with a nice loft. Great use of space with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Great location, with the upcoming River District close by. Great community, and great investment. Stop by today!