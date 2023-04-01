Beautiful New Construction- READY NOW MOVE-IN! 1st FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE. covered front porch. a beautiful open kitchen with an electric top range, soft close cabinets, and a fantastic center island with quartz countertops. This 4 bedroom, 3/1 bath home sits on a 0.24-acre lot and has a huge loft on the 2nd floor, Multi-zone heating & A/C. Extensive waterproof laminate wood. The Bathrooms include double sinks, Soft close cabinets, standing tubs, and a spacious shower. Open-concept living room, great for entertaining! Plenty of windows to let natural light in! The exterior includes a paved driveway that can fit up to 4 SUVs.The HOA does not have rental restrictions for Long or short-term rentals.