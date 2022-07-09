 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $457,966

Beautiful New Construction - Popular Logan plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, plus fantastic loft area on the second floor Kitchen with large center island bar and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.

