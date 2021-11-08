4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,000

Spacious open floor home w/almost 1800 sq ft just on lower level living. Beautiful floors on entire lower level for easy cleaning. Home is on a protected tree lot so the side & back yard will always be tree lined & no one can build, lots of privacy. Entering the home you will find the formal dining & living room/sitting room areas that leads into a very spacious kitchen. Granite & SS surround you along w/tons of cabinet & counter space. Kitchen island & bar make entertaining so much easier. This area opens up to family room w/fireplace, eating area & sun room which leads to an extended patio area perfect for large gatherings. Surround Sound throughout home. Plus a room on this level that can be used as office/media/play room & also a large bathroom. Tons of storage. Upstairs is an oversized loft area perfect for 2nd living room area. Primary bedroom & bathroom are oversized as well with his/hers WIC. 3 other guest rooms, one w/ private bathroom & a large 2nd bathroom. Plenty of parking