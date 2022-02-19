Beautiful New Construction - Gorgeous Homesite with no rear neighbors! Popular Logan plan has 4 bedrooms all located the second floor. Kitchen with large center island bar and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. The open family room includes gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Multizone heating & A/C. SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
- Updated
The boat was covered in Gooseneck barnacles, had lost its mast, and its hull and keel were no longer attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.