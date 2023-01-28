 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $469,999

Beautiful New Construction- READY NOW MOVE-IN! 1st FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE. covered front porch. a beautiful open kitchen with an electric top range, soft close cabinets, and a fantastic center island with quartz countertops. This 4 bedroom, 3/1 bath home sits on a 0.24-acre lot and has a huge loft on the 2nd floor, Multi-zone heating & A/C. Extensive waterproof laminate wood. The Bathrooms include double sinks, Soft close cabinets, standing tubs, and a spacious shower. Open-concept living room, great for entertaining! Plenty of windows to let natural light in! The exterior includes a paved driveway that can fit up to 4 SUVs.

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.