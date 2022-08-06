4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $473,558

Beautiful New Construction - Estimated March 2023 completion. Fantastic location...location...location, tucked inside the 475, less than 25 minutes to Uptown. Popular Logan floorplan has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus fantastic sunroom. Signature gourmet Kitchen with gas top range and built in wall oven and microwave. Gorgeous pendants over large center island bar plus a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. The open family room includes gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub and tile walk-in shower. Multizone heating and cooling with smart Ecobee thermostats. Extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank on entire 1st floor. Community includes TWO SWIMMING POOLS to keep you cool! Hurry before it is gone!