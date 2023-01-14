4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $475,000

What a beautiful home. Like new and ready to move in. A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a dedicated office and loft area. You don't want to miss this opportunity. There are customized shelves in the garage, a mud room, and a beautiful island in the kitchen. Spacious rooms are all on one floor. Beautiful cabinetry in the laundry room and kitchen area. Tile floors in all of the bathrooms. The front and back porch is covered and has lots of space. The backyard is fenced-in and has so much to offer. Make your appointment today.