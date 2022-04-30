4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $481,219

Upscale Townhome Community located in the heart of the University Research Park. Urban design home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with oversized 2 car garage. Guest suite on main level with full bath. Second level offers large kitchen with oversized island. Perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinets. Covered deck off kitchen area, large gathering room for furniture. Third floor will have a loft, owners bedroom with bathroom and additional 2 bedrooms with hall bath. Community will have a private pool and cabana. Close to airport, uptown Charlotte, shops and restaurants.