Picture yourself standing on the upper porch, leaning over your balcony overlooking your front yard all while you take in the view of your new neighborhood from above. Think of how cool you will be when you turn the A/C temperature down really low, all the while saving money with the solar panels that are installed on the roof. When you decide to relax in the backyard, you can enjoy sitting under the covered patio. enjoy the privacy of the fenced in back yard. Located in the highly desirable Meridale subdivision, surrounded by restaurants, shopping, and so much to do. This home has everything but you. It is conveniently located near 485, I85, I77 and Concord Mills. With 4 bedrooms, and a huge loft upstairs, there is lots of room to spread out and enjoy your new home. Whether it is a night at home enjoying a movie or entertaining friends, there is plenty of room for everyone! Once you see this house, it will be your forever home!