FINAL OPPORTUNITY! REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! This 3-story Brantley plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,400 square feet. The main floor features a full bath and spacious bedroom, which walks out to the patio. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, a ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, quartz counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the primary suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include quartz counters in all baths, oak tread stairs, metal balusters & a tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the primary bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm blew through southern Iredell on Wednesday afternoon.
There are currently no effective tests to screen for ovarian cancer. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to recognize and prevent it.
For more than an hour, residents of the communities on and around Blume Road in western Mooresville made their opinions heard on a proposed ne…
Iredell County Emergency Management encourages residents to plan now for hurricanes by updating their emergency plans and supply kits. Hurrica…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday n…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots …
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County Tuesday evening.
Nori was euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health, the zoo said in a news release.