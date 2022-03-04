Ready for your new home? This beautiful home in Mountain Island is for sure a "forever home". Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Soaring ceilings and filled with light - creating a grand entrance. In law suite/guest bedroom on the main floor along with new floors and updated countertops in the kitchen. The living room features vaulted ceilings with a gas fireplace, built in shelves and lots of storage. The dining area and office have lots of space. The 2nd floor is equipped with a Master that has a garden tub, new shower his & her sinks. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom with plenty of space. The bonus room has huge bay windows and can be used as a 5th bedroom, media or game room. Home is a corner lot in a private cul-de-sac. It is a total must see today! This home is near Riverbend shopping center. Close to everything & a few mins from 485 with quick commute to uptown. Hawthorne features amazing amenities with incredible pool, club house, playground and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $515,000
