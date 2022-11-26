4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $523,478

**HOME PROJECTED COMPLETION IN NOVEMBER** Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Nolan Craftsman plan master down stairs. This home includes 4 spacious bedroom and 3 full baths and flex room, along with a half bath downstairs for guests. Owner's suite is downstiars with an ensuite bath and spacious bedroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, two with a shared bathroom, lots of storage space and an absolutely massive loft! This is a must see!