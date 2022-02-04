4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $524,500

Welcome Home! 4 BDRM plus huge Bonus w/closet. Enter to gleaming Hardwoods and dramatic 2 story foyer! Perfect home for living and entertaining-HUGE Great Room w/ space for gaming table, windows that provide natural light all day! Updated Kitchen w/granite and desk and flows perfectly to oversized screened porch and deck. 4 large bedrooms all located upstairs - Master bedroom Boasts trey ceiling and spacious Bath w/soaking tub and large walk-in closet! Private large, fenced in yard w/woods in rear! Perfect home and meticulously maintaine!