4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $524,898

Very spacious and modern end unit townhome. This home boasts 9 ft ceilings on the first and second floors with a ton of additional windows for natural light. Full guest suite with a full bathroom on the main floor, oversized garage with bump out for additional storage. Huge second floor living and dinging room with gourmet kitchen, gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, direct vent hood, SS appliances, upgraded backsplash. Covered balcony off of second level. Huge primary suite, loft, and 2 additional bedrooms on the third floor. Community has a private pool & cabana, ponds with walking trails, close to 15 miles of greenway for recreation.