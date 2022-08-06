4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $541,211

Welcome to your modern new home! This home is at the very end of a cul-de-sac backing to community ponds and trees with 3 outdoor entertainment areas. The first and second floors boast 9-ft ceilings & 8-ft doors. There is a first floor guest suite addition with a full bathroom close to the mudroom and back patio area with privacy fencing. Spacious second floor includes designer kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops along with a huge living room and dining room. There is a balcony off the front of the second floor with a private deck off the back. The third floor has 3 bedrooms and two full baths to include a large primary suite with tray ceiling and an upgraded primary bathroom with quartz countertops and a shower with bench seat.