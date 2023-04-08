**HOME PROJECTED COMPLETION IN APRIL 2023-DECORATED MODEL ON SITE-5028 Colline Court #31 Nolan Tudor, Charlotte, NC 28216. COME SEE HOW THIS HOME CAN WORK FOR YOU!** Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Nolan Tudor plan master down stairs. Great Homesite! This home includes 4 spacious bedroom and 3 full baths and flex room. Large kitchen with huge island and plenty of cabinet space. Amazing garage-size loft. Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $543,410
