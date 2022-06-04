4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $545,000

Location, Location, Location! Easily accessible to all major highways, greenway in the neighborhood. This beauty is a must-see! Brick Front Home with side load garage on a large corner lot. Close to major shopping and dining. This well-kept 4BR/2.1BA home will not disappoint you! The living room leads into the kitchen and eat-in dining, which leads directly to the screened patio great for entertaining. The living room is prewired for a TV, outlet and HDMI hookup. Lovely dining room right off the kitchen with a butler pantry. There is an additional flex room directly off of the garage in addition to the office. Upstairs houses a large loft area which can be used as an additional family room. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom, dual sink, garden tub, and walk-in closet with plenty of space. There is an irrigation system! Absolutely too many amazing features to list. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.