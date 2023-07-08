Nolan Tudor plan with owner suite on main! Backs up to trees!! Great Homesite! This home includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths and flex room. Large kitchen with huge island and plenty of cabinet space. Amazing garage-size loft. 13 min to uptown! Must see! Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze.