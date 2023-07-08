Nolan Tudor plan with owner suite on main! Backs up to trees!! Great Homesite! This home includes 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths and flex room. Large kitchen with huge island and plenty of cabinet space. Amazing garage-size loft. 13 min to uptown! Must see! Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $549,713
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chase Dixon, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29, marking the beginning of six…
History was made Saturday night as Taylor Loyd became the first Miss Statesville in the Miss North Carolina’s 85-year history to take the top prize.
Miles Atkins has announced he will not seek reelection as mayor of Mooresville in 2023.
The 17th Annual Field of Flags Summer Celebration will kick off the holiday festivities in Mooresville on Monday.
The Christian Mission (TCM) announced a significant development in its building expansion plan. In May, TCM acquired an existing building loca…