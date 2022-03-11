Stately, full brick on lovely street of mature landscaping & trees. Impressive, grand 2 story foyer with curved staircase & hardwood floors. Spacious, flowing floor plan with tons of natural lighting from it's large windows throughout. Formal dining room with moldings. Main level office/5th bedroom (incl.closet) with it's own door for privacy. Wood floors throughout foyer, dining, and kitchen. Light kitchen cabinets & solid counters. Huge 3 car garage. Owner's suite upstairs is enormous and features private screened porch balcony overlooking scenic backyard bordered by mature trees. Fourth bedroom has its own bathroom. Second & third bd's share jack & jill bathroom. Back deck is recent, overlooks the fenced yard, and large enough for entertaining. 360 degree tour at http://www.6309queensbury.com. ****The sellers have asked that all offers be received by 7PM on Friday, March 11th. ****
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
During their first meeting in the month of March, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to a multi-million dollar contract…
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
Boater Jake Monti of Mooresville caught five bass Saturday weighing 17 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented …
Scientists are saying there's an exercise better than aerobic exercise to help you get to sleep. Plus, research is showing that increased social media use during the pandemic may be associated with worsening tics in children. Here's that and more of this week's health news.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
Buy a meal and help Ukrainian refugees.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.