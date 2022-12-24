4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $550,414

Up to 6% incentive for closing cost, prepaids, and rate buydown, with use of preferred lender. Contract must be written by 12/31/22 with the home closing by 2/28/23. FANTASTIC BRAND NEW! 1ST FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE! Private homesite with no rear neighbors. This popular Craftsman style Nolan plan includes rocker sized covered front porch with stone and railings. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus fabulous loft. 1st floor Owner's Suite. Fantastic open kitchen and family room. Gorgeous iron railing stair spindles. Multizone heating & A/C. Fantastic kitchen with large island and quartz countertops, gas range, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion January 2023