4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $597,000

Stunning & Spacious, this 4bd, 4ba, 3 Car Garage residence has been lovingly and meticulously cared for! Walk into the impressive foyer welcoming the office with French doors then flowing into a myriad of ample living areas. The thoughtful yet airy floor plan is designed with plenty of windows to illuminate your home with a natural sun glow. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, large walk-in pantry and opens to the living room adorned with custom built-ins, gas fireplace and a 2nd staircase leading to the bedrooms. The grand primary suite features a separate sitting area, two walk-in closets, large soaking tub and dual vanities. The bonus room is a sports fan's dream with built-in tvs and surround sound so you never miss a game. You’ll love entertaining outdoors with the screened in sunroom leading out to the deck and wooded backyard. Situated on a cul-de-sac and just minutes from I-485 with quick access to Charlotte, Concord, and Lake Norman areas. This one won’t last long!