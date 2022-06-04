4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $599,000

Beautiful home with 4.34 acres! This spacious and open home has a split bedroom floorplan that is sure to please. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an office/Flex space, Primary bedroom has large walk-in closet and a large primary bath with soaker tub and separate shower, extra large laundry room with plenty of storage throughout this home. You can relax or entertain on the huge deck overlooking the gardens, fruit trees and the forest behind and there is room for horses. There is a workshop with a loft for those who like to tinker along with a large shed for your outdoor equipment. If that is not enough, the unfinished basement gives you even more options. Rare opportunity with land and prime location close to Charlotte Uptown, Airport and shopping.