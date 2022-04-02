4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $660,000

New construction. Modern Farmhouse with CREEK boasts 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths nestled on a large 1+ acre lot. Guests will be welcomed into a warm living area with an open-concept. The large kitchen offers an expansive custom island, white shaker cabinets crowned with beautiful quartz countertops and durable wide plank flooring. Enjoy working in the serenity of a front home office or relaxing in front of your fireplace watching deer play by the creek. An owner's retreat will beckon relaxation with a spacious shower leading to a spectacular walk-in closet with an off-set shoe room that is sure to evoke envy from all guests. You will love the easy access from the owner's closet to laundry and 2-car garage. Upstairs, enjoy your large guest retreat or workout room. You decide! Head out back to relax on your lanai w/privacy fence on each side of the yard or take a stroll to your creek. Your Modern Farmhouse retreat is located conveniently to shopping & I-85/485/77. Professional photos 3-31.