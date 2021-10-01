4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $675,000

You must see this amazing full brick home in the Overlook, sitting on .54 acre flat lot, private backyard, immaculate landscaping, irrigation in front. NEW roof 2018. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash,spacious island, NEW stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry. Great room has gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, ceiling open to 2nd floor,beautiful columns,french doors leading to the oversized,custom deck.Gorgeous sunroom off from the great room.Half bath and laundry room on the 1st floor.Transitional floor plan brings a balcony open to the stately foyer and great room.Amazing master suite features sitting area, french doors, separate shower and jacuzzi tub, water closet, gentleman's height dual vanities,2 spacious walk-in closets.Home has an abundance of storage.3 full baths and 4 bedrooms 2nd floor.Stunning wood floors and tile,extra molding throughout.Elegant dining room open to living room.Well-maintained/one owner.15 mins to the airport,15 mins to Uptown.Close to 485 & Whitewater Ctr. Judy Godley 704-579-2080 & Angie Bright 704-400-4134 Helen Adams Realty