4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $715,000

Custom Finished Basement home offers space & limited lake access. Enter from rocking chair front porch onto beautiful hardwoods. Natural light that greets you gives a warm & welcome feeling that says “Home”. Craftsman design includes Coffered ceiling in dining rm, kitchen updated 2019, Quartz counters, abundant cabinetry, double ovens & Electric cooktop will please any chef. Spacious kitchen open to living rm. Relax in front of fireplace or screened in back porch while enjoying the privacy of woods & partial lake view. Entertain on large back deck. Take path through back yard to launch kayaks, or launch your boat at the neighborhood ramp next door. The 2nd floor offers spacious primary suite w tray ceiling, partial lake views, bath w/ heated floors, garden tub & newly remodeled separate shower. 3 good sized guest rms walk in closets & hall bath w dual sinks. The fully finished basement offers space. Fireplace, full bath, flex room & double doors to ground floor patio. Don't miss it!