4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $750,000

Where to even begin with this home! Gorgeous home on an acre and a half, surrounded by trees for privacy. This home has space, space and more space featureing easy main floor living - primary ensuite, large living room, 2 dining areas, remodeled kitchen and laundry room/mud room/ utility room combo with half bath. Upstairs the kids will love having their own game room/living room/hang out spot in the study while they fight over who gets the second primary bedroom ensuite. Let your guests/older kids/in-laws/potential renters get some space of their own in the 1 bedroom basement apartment. Don't forget the billiard room thats just waiting for a round of pool! The front of the home welcomes you with a cozy covered front porch. The back of the house is perfect for outdoor movies, dinner under the stars or watching a heated game of baseball below in the yard. The primary bedroom on the main floor even has a private deck of its own.