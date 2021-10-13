Beautiful and SERENE 4+ acre estate property lined with peach trees, apple trees, pear trees, and highlighted by a private vineyard! With over 5,100 sqft of living space, this ranch style home features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded Viking gas double range, range hood, and pot filler. At the heart of the kitchen is an expansive island surrounded by custom cabinetry, wine cooler, microwave with separate warming drawer, and prep sink. Two story great room with fireplace overlooks fenced back yard. Master suite features tray ceiling with access to back deck, and bath with separate vanities, jetted tub, and walk-in shower. Fully finished basement with rec room, exercise area with gym floor, office, new full bath addition with walk-in shower, and home theatre ready for movies and popcorn! Property includes 2 oversized barns, with nearly 1,000 sq ft of storage space each! Rare opportunity with land and location tucked away from the hustle of Charlotte and yet only 15 minutes from Uptown!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $750,000
